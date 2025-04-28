Industrial production in March rises at higher pace of 3%

Industrial output in March grew at a higher pace of 3% in March compared to 2.7% in February driven mainly by higher electricity production. However, year-on-year, the industrial production slowed down during the month compared to 5.5% growth in the same month previous year. For the full year, industrial production grew at 4% in FY25 compared to 5.9% in the previous year, according to the Industrial Production Index numbers released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) on Monday.

The IIP numbers for March were released on 28th April, two weeks ahead of time. The ministry in a statement said that from April 2025 onwards, Index of Industrial Production (IIP) will be released on 28th of every month -- within 28 days from the reference month. For a particular month, IIP will be released as quick estimates followed by a final estimate.

During March, mining output growth slowed down to 0.4% compared to 1.6% in February and 1.3% a year ago. Manufacturing output registered a minor improvement at 3% during March compared to 2.8% in February and 5.9% in March 2024.