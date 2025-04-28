TVS Motor’s profit surges 69% in Q4FY25

CHENNAI: City-based TVS Motor Company reported on Monday a 69% increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 698 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25). The auto major had reported a net profit of Rs 412 crore in the same quarter of last financial year.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 11,474 crore for the fourth quarter of this fiscal year, as compared to Rs 9,899 crore in the year-ago period. The overall two and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 14% at 12.16 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2025, as against 10.63 lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2024, it said.

Electric vehicle sales grew by 54% at 76,000 units in the reported quarter, as against 49,000 units in the quarter ended March 2024.

For the entire financial year 2025, the company said its net profit increased to Rs 2,380 crore, as against Rs 1,779 crore in FY24. Total income increased to Rs 44,159 crore last fiscal year, as against Rs 38,885 crore in FY 2023-24, the company said.