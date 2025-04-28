Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in Patna and Chandigarh

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea, India's third-largest telecom service provider, on Monday announced the launch of its 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna.
The company stated in a press note that from April 28, 2025, its customers with 5 G-enabled devices will be able to use 5G networks in both cities.
This expansion follows Vi's successful launch in Mumbai in March, where over 70% of eligible users are experiencing Vi 5G, contributing up to 20% of total network data traffic. It is part of Vi's initial 5G rollout phase. In May, the telco will cover Delhi and Bangalore with its 5G network.
It's worth noting that Vodafone Idea is the only private telecom service provider in the country rolling out its 5G network. Meanwhile, its competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have almost covered the entire country with their 5G networks.
According to the Department of Telecommunications' website, these telecom companies (Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel) have deployed around 4,74,234 5G BTS in the country as of March 31, 2025.
Additionally, Vi has enabled 5G services in 11 major cricket stadiums across the country, allowing fans to enjoy high speeds during live matches.
Vodafone Idea has partnered with Samsung and implemented energy-efficient infrastructure and vRAN technology to enhance network flexibility and performance for network deployment in Chandigarh and Patna. The company has also deployed an AI-based Self-Organising Network (SON) system to further optimize network performance.
In terms of tariffs, Vodafone Idea users can enjoy unlimited 5G data on plans starting from Rs. 299 and experience 5G speeds for various use cases like streaming, gaming, conferencing, fast downloads, and real-time cloud access. The rollout in these circles will continue aligned with the growth in 5G handset penetration and demand for the service.