Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in Patna and Chandigarh

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea, India's third-largest telecom service provider, on Monday announced the launch of its 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna.

The company stated in a press note that from April 28, 2025, its customers with 5 G-enabled devices will be able to use 5G networks in both cities.

This expansion follows Vi's successful launch in Mumbai in March, where over 70% of eligible users are experiencing Vi 5G, contributing up to 20% of total network data traffic. It is part of Vi's initial 5G rollout phase. In May, the telco will cover Delhi and Bangalore with its 5G network.

It's worth noting that Vodafone Idea is the only private telecom service provider in the country rolling out its 5G network. Meanwhile, its competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have almost covered the entire country with their 5G networks.