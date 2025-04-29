Akshaya Tritiya: Analysts caution investors as gold looks overpriced

Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, the day traditionally many Indians consider auspicious for buying gold, analysts have advised investors/households, to be cautious as they expect gold prices to go down.

As per them, the improving global macro-environment with the US-China trade tension ebbing and the resultant tailwinds for other asset classes may bring down demand for the safe-haven asset.

The metal has been witnessing continuous rally so far this fiscal, gaining over 30% YTD. The metal had crossed the psychological mark of `1,00,000/10 grams or $3,500/ounce (one ounce is 28.35 grams) last week. Since then the prices have fallen to $3,325/ounce by Tuesday evening on the CME.

Indian households own over 25,000 tonne of gold in jewellery form and a few temples, especially those in the South, own another 5,000 tonne. As per Smallcase, gold price is set to range between a 7% decline and a 3% gain this year, saying data indicate a potential for 3-7% increase in gold prices by 2026 Akshaya Tritiya.