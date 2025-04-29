Another round of layoff: Infosys terminates 195 trainees
BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys has again terminated about 195 trainees who did not clear the internal assessment. With this, over 800 trainees have been dismissed so far since February.
In February, over 400 trainees were laid off from the Mysuru campus. Following which, IT workers union NITES (Nascent Information Technology Employee Senate) demanded a detailed investigation report with all supporting documents, including Infosys submissions and the labour department's findings.
NITES had demanded an immediate written explanation from the Karnataka labour department as they found no law violation in its inspection at Infosys.
An email sent by The New Indian Express to Infosys regarding layoffs did not elicit any response.
Earlier this month, another 240 trainees were terminated after they failed to clear internal assessments. This is the fourth round of exits and sources told TNIE that of those impacted, about 250 trainees have enrolled in training programmes through UpGrad and NIIT and about 150 have registered for outplacement services.
These layoffs are coming at a time when IT services companies are witnessing a subdued business environment.
Recently, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh at the earnings conference said that the company has a rigorous way to test individuals.
He said that the company has supported them (laid off trainees) and that made sure they have other opportunities sometimes within Infosys and also outside so as to make sure that "we do everything to get them ready and be at the standard that Infosys has kept."
On April 18, NITES had submitted a second complaint with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship against layoffs of trainees.