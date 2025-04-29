Another round of layoff: Infosys terminates 195 trainees

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys has again terminated about 195 trainees who did not clear the internal assessment. With this, over 800 trainees have been dismissed so far since February.

In February, over 400 trainees were laid off from the Mysuru campus. Following which, IT workers union NITES (Nascent Information Technology Employee Senate) demanded a detailed investigation report with all supporting documents, including Infosys submissions and the labour department's findings.

NITES had demanded an immediate written explanation from the Karnataka labour department as they found no law violation in its inspection at Infosys.

An email sent by The New Indian Express to Infosys regarding layoffs did not elicit any response.