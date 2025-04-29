Coca-Cola reports double-digit volume growth in Q1 in India, helped by Thums UP

NEW DELHI: Soft drinks major The Coca-Cola Company witnessed "double-digit volume growth" in the Indian market in the March quarter, helped by home-grown brand Thums Up and Coca-Cola.

Moreover, markets, including India, China, and Brazil, also helped the Coca-Cola company to log 2 percent unit case volume globally in the March quarter, according to the latest earnings statement from the Atlanta-headquartered beverages major.

"In India, trademark Coca-Cola and Thums Up, a cherished regional brand, are fuelling consumers and contributing to double-digit volume growth for the market in the first quarter," it said.