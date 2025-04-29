GCCs see 16.4% gender pay gap at senior levels

Though the country’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are growing rapidly and hiring a large number of people, the GCC ecosystem faces a major gender pay gap, as the latest findings from TeamLease indicates a disparity of 16% between male and female employees.
As per the findings, gender pay disparities in this sector are alarmingly pronounced, especially in senior and technical roles where women face significant obstacles to career advancement. A detailed sector-wise analysis reveals inequalities in the BFSI segment, with women earning an average of 26.3% less than their male counterparts. This divide grows further at senior levels, with women experiencing a pay gap of 23.8%.
The participation of women in GCCs has seen a dynamic trajectory, with notable growth periods followed by phases of decline and eventual recovery. From 2023 to 2024, GCCs did show a commitment to improve gender diversity, particularly at mid and senior levels, with the percentage in mid-levels growing from 12.12% in 2023 to 13.68% in 2024 and the senior levels witnessing a growth from 8.14% in 2023 to 13.60% in 2024.
Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, said, “The GCC ecosystem in India presents a powerful opportunity to drive change and inclusivity. While the sector has made considerable progress in elevating women into meaningful roles, the gender pay gap reveals a deeper systemic challenge. Now, it is time for organisations to ensure equity in growth, compensation, and leadership visibility.”
In Lifesciences and Healthcare GCCs, the pay gap is 29.5%, with a 23.5% disparity at senior levels, one of the highest across sectors. In contrast, tech GCCs show a better overall gap of 19%.