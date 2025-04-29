GCCs see 16.4% gender pay gap at senior levels

The participation of women in GCCs has seen a dynamic trajectory, with notable growth periods followed by phases of decline and eventual recovery. From 2023 to 2024, GCCs did show a commitment to improve gender diversity, particularly at mid and senior levels, with the percentage in mid-levels growing from 12.12% in 2023 to 13.68% in 2024 and the senior levels witnessing a growth from 8.14% in 2023 to 13.60% in 2024.

Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, said, “The GCC ecosystem in India presents a powerful opportunity to drive change and inclusivity. While the sector has made considerable progress in elevating women into meaningful roles, the gender pay gap reveals a deeper systemic challenge. Now, it is time for organisations to ensure equity in growth, compensation, and leadership visibility.”

In Lifesciences and Healthcare GCCs, the pay gap is 29.5%, with a 23.5% disparity at senior levels, one of the highest across sectors. In contrast, tech GCCs show a better overall gap of 19%.