India, Rotterdam Port plan green, digital corridor for clean energy exports to Europe

NEW DELHI: The visit of Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal to the Netherlands has laid the groundwork for setting up a green and digital corridor between the Port of Rotterdam and Indian ports for the export of green hydrogen to Europe, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The commerce ministry said that huge opportunities are there for enhancing cooperation between Indian ports and the Netherlands' Port of Rotterdam in areas such as digitalisation, green shipping, and logistics optimisation, to boost bilateral trade.

During the visit, Barthwal held discussions in this regard with the CEO of the Port of Rotterdam authority Boudewijn Siemon.

The Rotterdam port is Europe's largest and one of the world's most advanced ports.

Both sides discussed opportunities in the areas including knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and sustainable port management practices.