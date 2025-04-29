India to supply 4.12 lakh tonne green hydrogen derivatives to Japan, Singapore

India will supply a total of 4.12 lakh tonne of green hydrogen derivatives to Japan and Singapore, said Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday.

The minister also launched Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme of India (GHCI), aimed at establishing a framework to certify green hydrogen production and ensure transparency, traceability, and market credibility. The GHCI mandates that all green hydrogen producers—except those producing solely for export—must undergo a certification process to verify that their hydrogen is produced exclusively using renewable energy sources.

“India has entered into agreements with Singapore and Japan for the supply of 4.12 lakh tonne of green hydrogen derivatives. Our country is emerging as a global leader in the field of green hydrogen. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to achieving our target of 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen production by 2030,” Joshi said.

The certification process will be conducted by Accredited Carbon Verification (ACV) Agencies listed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). Once India’s carbon market is launched in 2026, the green hydrogen certificates will also become tradable assets within the market.