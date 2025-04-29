IndusInd Bank MD & CEO resigns following derivatives crisis

Taking moral responsibility for the bank’s derivative-related losses, Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director and CEO of the crisis-hit IndusInd Bank, resigned from his position on Tuesday. In his resignation letter to the board, Kathpalia stated that he was stepping down in light of the losses incurred by the bank.

Notably, Kathpalia had been granted only a one-year extension by the Reserve Bank of India when his term ended last year—amid the fallout from the derivative-linked financial crisis that came to light around the same time. As a result, he officially ceased to be MD and CEO from the close of business on Tuesday.

His resignation follows that of Arun Khurana, the bank’s Whole-Time Director and Deputy CEO, who stepped down on Monday. IndusInd Bank is part of the Hinduja Group.

The Bank reported a Rs 1,960 crore derivative loss due to accounting discrepancies. According to sources, IndusInd Bank had been using a dual accounting practice for its derivative transactions for the past 6-7 years.