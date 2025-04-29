World shares mostly gain ahead of earnings and data releases

NEW YORK: World shares were mostly higher on Tuesday after US stocks drifted to a mixed, quiet close at the start of a busy week of corporate earnings and economic data.

Germany's DAX gained 0.7% to 22,421.79, while the CAC 40 was nearly unchanged at 7,571.68. Britain's FTSE 100 also was holding steady at 8,416.80.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.3%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's markets were closed for a holiday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng picked up 0.2% to 22,008.11, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% lower, to 3,286.55.

In South Korea, the Kospi jumped 0.7% to 2,565.42. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9%, to 8,070.60.

Taiwan's Taiex gained 1%, while the Sensex in India gained 0.3%.