After Mother Dairy, Amul increases milk prices by ₹2 per litre 

NEW DELHI: The country’s leading dairy brand - Amul - has increased the prices of its milk by ₹2 per litre, effective from Wednesday. The fresh hike by Amul comes soon after competitor Mother Dairy announced hiking milk prices by up to ₹2 per litre.
The hike by Amul will apply to several variants including Amul Standard Milk, Amul Gold, Amul Taaza, Amul Slim n Trim, Amul Cow Milk, Amul Buffalo Milk, and Amul Chai Mazza. The price adjustment comes as part of a routine market review and will be reflected across all retail outlets starting May 1, 2025, the company said.
The price of Amul Gold has risen from ₹65 to ₹67 per litre, while Slim & Trim milk now costs ₹25 per 500 ml, up from ₹ 24.
Mother Dairy attributed the price hike to ongoing extensive heatwave in the Delhi NCR region. It said that increase applies to all variants of milk, including full cream, toned, double-toned and cow milk.
"This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by ₹4-5 per litre over the past few months," Mother Dairy's spokesperson said. Due to the price hike, a pouch of Mother Dairy full cream milk now costs ₹69 per litre as compared to its earlier price of ₹68 per litre.
The price hike is unlikely to impact demand for milk or dairy products as Amul Managing Director, Jayen Mehta informed that the company’s turnover for FY25 stood at ₹ 66,000 crore and is expected to hit ₹1 lakh crore mark in FY25.