After Mother Dairy, Amul increases milk prices by ₹2 per litre 

NEW DELHI: The country’s leading dairy brand - Amul - has increased the prices of its milk by ₹2 per litre, effective from Wednesday. The fresh hike by Amul comes soon after competitor Mother Dairy announced hiking milk prices by up to ₹2 per litre.

The hike by Amul will apply to several variants including Amul Standard Milk, Amul Gold, Amul Taaza, Amul Slim n Trim, Amul Cow Milk, Amul Buffalo Milk, and Amul Chai Mazza. The price adjustment comes as part of a routine market review and will be reflected across all retail outlets starting May 1, 2025, the company said.

The price of Amul Gold has risen from ₹65 to ₹67 per litre, while Slim & Trim milk now costs ₹25 per 500 ml, up from ₹ 24.