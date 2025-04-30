Ather Energy IPO sails through, gets subscribed 1.43 times

The lukewarm response to the IPO came after a few brokerages advised investors to avoid the offering, citing concerns over the company’s steep losses and expensive valuations. The grey market premium (GMP) for the issue has come down to Rs 1, signalling a potential soft listing on the exchanges.

“Ather Energy’s offer is valued at 5.7x (based on annualised FY25 sales). At these valuations (on P/S basis), the pure-play electric OEM is quoting higher compared to some of the traditional 2w OEMs, which now have EV businesses housed within the larger entities,” said Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates.

It added, “Increasing EV focus by legacy players such as Bajaj Auto and TVS Motors is heating the competition. This creates uncertainty around the timeline of attaining profitability, even at the EBITDA level. Accordingly, we have a ‘Avoid’ rating on the IPO of Ather Energy as a wait-and-watch strategy might be more appropriate.”

AEL’s revenue grew at a CAGR of 107.1% between FY22 and FY24, reaching Rs 1,753.8 crore. However, the company losses also surged significantly to Rs 1,059.7cr in FY24. Ather on Friday said it has mobilised Rs 1,340 crore from anchor investors. At the upper end of the price band, the company's overall valuation is pegged at Rs 11,956 crore.