CEAT targets double-digit growth in FY26; Plans ₹1,000 crore capex 

Despite macroeconomic and global challenges affecting the tyre industry, India's leading tyre manufacturer CEAT Ltd expects a double-digit growth in revenue in FY2025-26.

“In the fiscal and the quarter (Q4FY25) gone by, we delivered double-digit growth. We would have grown higher than the industry in FY25. While there are some macroeconomic challenges like the US tariff, we are again targeting double-digit growth in FY26,” Kumar Subbiah, CFO of CEAT, told The New Indian Express.

The company reported a 14.3% year-on-year rise in Q4 revenue to ₹3,420.6 crore, up from ₹2,991.9 crore in the same quarter last year. However, net profit declined 8.4% to ₹99.5 crore compared to ₹108.6 crore in Q4 FY24. Despite this, CEAT’s shares surged 8% on Wednesday, reflecting investor optimism.

Subbiah highlighted strong growth in the replacement market (55% of revenue) and international business (20% of revenue) last fiscal. The company aims to increase its overseas revenue share to 25% in the next two years.