High price dent gold demand by 15% in Jan-March to 118.1 tonne: WGC

MUMBAI: Gold demand fell 15% year-on-year to 118.1 tonnes in the March quarter in India, even as its value rose 22% to ₹94,030 per 10 grams due to surging prices, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). In April, prices climbed further, crossing the ₹1 lakh mark in retail markets as international gold rates hit a record $3,500 per ounce (28.35 grams).

Given the price rally, the WGC forecasts that the country’s gold demand in 2025 is expected to be 700-800 tonnes.

Investment demand, however, remained resilient with a 7% rise to 46.7 tonne, up from 43.6 tonne in the corresponding period, the WGC said, adding however, jewellery demand declined by 25% to 71.4 tonne during the reporting quarter from 95.5 tonne in the year-ago period. This is the lowest volume since 2020, though value rose 3% on-year.

Gold imports rose 8% to 167.4 tonne in the March quarter, while recycling fell 32% to 26 tonne, as consumers held onto their gold amid record prices.

The average quarterly gold price in the first quarter was Rs 79,633.4/10 grams, compared to Rs 55,247.2 in Q1 of 2024.