Indian airlines may face Rs 77 crore weekly additional expenses on airspace curbs

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Indian airlines are likely to face additional weekly expenses of Rs 77 crore for international flights operated from north Indian cities as the airspace curbs result in increased fuel consumption and longer flight durations.

An analysis of the number of overseas flights and back-of-the-envelope calculations based on increased flight time as well as approximate expenses by PTI showed that the additional monthly operational costs could be over Rs 306 crore.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan due to the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan on Thursday said it will bar Indian airlines from using its airspace.

Alternative flight path is resulting in additional flying time of up to 1.5 hours for international flights from Delhi and north Indian cities.

A senior airline industry official, who has extensive experience in the commercial side, told PTI that the additional time for a 16-hour flight to North America will be around 1.5 hours. For 1.5 additional hours, the cost will be around Rs 29 lakh, including landing and parking charges on account of a technical halt in an airport enroute, the official said.

Similarly, the additional flight time for a 9-hour flight to Europe will be about 1.5 hours, and the extra cost will be around Rs 22.5 lakh.

In the case of Middle East flights, the additional time will be around 45 minutes, and the resultant cost will be about Rs 5 lakh, the official said.

Indian carriers are scheduled to operate more than 6,000 flights one way to various international destinations in April, data from aviation analytics firm Cirium showed.

Over 800 weekly flights are operated by Indian airlines to and from north Indian cities to overseas destinations, including North America, the UK, Europe and the Middle East, as per an analysis of the Cirium data.

There are little over 3,100 flights both ways in a month, and on a weekly basis, the count comes to nearly 800 flights.

Out of the total monthly flights, nearly 1,900 are operated with narrow-body planes and some wide-body aircraft to the Middle East.

Considering the additional cost of Rs 5 lakh per flight for the extra 45 minutes, the overall expenses will be about Rs 90 crore.