Overall bank lending halves to 11% in FY25

Led by a sharp plunge in retail credit, overall bank credit has more than halved to just 11% in FY25 from a high 20.11% in FY24. Retail loan disbursals declined to 11.6% from a high 27.6% during the period the previous year, the latest Reserve Bank data showed.

Fall in credit disbursement is because lenders scaled down disbursements in the unsecured loans segment due to regulatory concern and the high base effect. The decline was led by a sharp fall in home loans growth to 10.7% YoY in FY25, down from 36.5% in FY24.

The latest data from the Reserve Bank show that the overall bank credit growth declined to 11% in FY25 from 20.11% in FY24. In absolute terms, bank lending grew by `18.11 lakh crore in FY25 as against Rs 27.56 lakh crore in FY24. The data includes the impact of the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank. Credit to the agriculture and allied sector grew 10.4%, down from 20% in FY24; to the industry at 7.8% from 8.5%; and to services at 12.4% down from 23.5% a year ago.