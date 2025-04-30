Shifting iPhone mfg to India not easy

Despite euphoria surrounding a potential shift of iPhone manufacturing to India from China, experts seem to think otherwise, citing manufacturing difficulties. As per a S&P Global report, India will need to double shipments, either through new capacity or by redirecting shipments for the domestic market.

iPhones made in India are predominantly exported to the US. Total exports to the US was 82% of phones manufactured in India in the three-month period to February 28, 2025, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows. That surged to 97.6% in March 2025 as a result of a 219% jump in exports, reflecting the firm looking to preempt higher tariffs. However, India manufactured iPhones account for only 8.5% of the phones sold in the US, with China accounting for three-fourth of the total sales.

As per S&P, iPhone sales in the US were 75.9 million units in 2024, while India-manufactured only 3.1 million units in March 2025. “This means India needs to double shipments either through new capacity or by redirecting shipments bound for domestic market.” In both cases, India will have to be dependent on China for phone components, it added.