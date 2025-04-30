Business

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic cholesterol lowering drug

The Niacin-extended-release tablets will be produced at the group's manufacturing site at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.
Image used for representational purpose only.
Image used for representational purpose only.
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture the generic version of cholesterol lowering Niacin extended-release tablets.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Niacin extended-release tablets of strengths 500 mg, 750 mg, and 1,000 mg, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The Niacin-extended-release tablets will be produced at the group's manufacturing site at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, the company said.

Niacin is indicated to reduce elevated total cholesterol (TC), LDL cholesterol (LDL-C), apolipoprotein B (Apo B), and triglycerides (TG), and to increase HDL cholesterol (HDL-C) in patients with primary hyperlipidaemia and mixed dyslipidaemia.

It is also indicated to reduce the risk of recurrent myocardial infarction in patients with a history of myocardial infarction and hyperlipidaemia and to reduce TG (triglyceride) in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Citing IQVIA MAT February (2025) data, the company said the niacin-extended-release tablets had annual sales of USD 5.5 million in the United States.

USFDA
cholesterol lowering drug

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com