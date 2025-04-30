Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic cholesterol lowering drug

NEW DELHI: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture the generic version of cholesterol lowering Niacin extended-release tablets.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Niacin extended-release tablets of strengths 500 mg, 750 mg, and 1,000 mg, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The Niacin-extended-release tablets will be produced at the group's manufacturing site at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, the company said.