GST collection growth slows to 1.7% in July; gross revenue slips below Rs 2 lakh crore

NEW DELHI: After a moderate performance in June, India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue growth continued to slow in July 2025, with net collections rising only 1.7% year-on-year to Rs 1.69 lakh crore. The subdued performance was largely due to stagnant revenue from domestic transactions, even as revenue from imports showed double-digit growth.

The gross GST revenue in July stood at Rs 1.96 lakh crore, up 7.5% from Rs 1.82 lakh crore collected in the same month last year. However, after adjusting for refunds, net GST revenue came in at Rs 1,68,588 crore, marginally higher than Rs 1,65,800 crore collected in July 2024.

Domestic net revenue remained flat, declining marginally by 0.2% to Rs 1.26 lakh crore, indicating a possible slowdown in domestic consumption or lower tax compliance. On the other hand, net revenue from imports rose by 7.5% to Rs 42,548 crore, driven by a 9.7% jump in gross IGST and cess collections on imported goods.