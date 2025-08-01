Honda outpaces Hero in July two-wheeler sales, takes No.1 spot in market

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) outperformed Hero MotoCorp in July 2025 domestic dispatches by approximately 54,000 units. The Japanese automaker reported total sales of 515,378 units last month, comprising 466,331 units in domestic sales and 49,047 units in exports. In comparison, Hero MotoCorp dispatched 449,755 units during the same month. This includes 412,397 units in the domestic market and 37,358 units in exports.
The sharp turnaround comes despite Hero maintaining a decent lead over Honda in June 2025 when its dispatches stood at 525,136 units in the domestic market against HMSI’s 388,812 units.
The lead by HMSI comes as it ramps up its footprint in the high-volume commuter motorcycle segment to challenge Hero, the dominant market leader. HMSI launched two new motorcycles -- the Shine 100 Deluxe and the CB125 Hornet -- last month. On Friday, the company revealed the prices of these two models and said that their deliveries will commence from mid-August 2025.
For the Year-to-Date (YTD) period of FY26 (April–July 2025), HMSI recorded total sales of 18,88,242 units, comprising 16,93,036 units sold domestically and 1,95,206 units exported. Hero’s total dispatch during this period is slightly lower at 18,16,825 units. This includes 17,15,054 units in the domestic market and 101,771 units exported.
Hero on Friday said that retail activity remained stable and volumes are projected to rise in the upcoming festive season.
TVS Motor reported that its total two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 29% year-on-year in July 2025 to 438,790 units, just about 11,000 less than Hero’s total dispatches. TVS’ domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 21% to 308,720 units in July 2025.
Bajaj Auto reported total two-wheeler sales of 296,247 units in July 2025. Domestic sales stood at 139,279 units, down 18% year-on-year while exports accounted for 156,968 units, a growth of 22%.
Royal Enfield reported total motorcycle sales of 88,045 units, registering a 31% year-on-year growth. Domestic sales grew by 25% to 76,254 units, while exports nearly doubled to 11,791 units.