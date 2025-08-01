Honda outpaces Hero in July two-wheeler sales, takes No.1 spot in market

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) outperformed Hero MotoCorp in July 2025 domestic dispatches by approximately 54,000 units. The Japanese automaker reported total sales of 515,378 units last month, comprising 466,331 units in domestic sales and 49,047 units in exports. In comparison, Hero MotoCorp dispatched 449,755 units during the same month. This includes 412,397 units in the domestic market and 37,358 units in exports.

The sharp turnaround comes despite Hero maintaining a decent lead over Honda in June 2025 when its dispatches stood at 525,136 units in the domestic market against HMSI’s 388,812 units.

The lead by HMSI comes as it ramps up its footprint in the high-volume commuter motorcycle segment to challenge Hero, the dominant market leader. HMSI launched two new motorcycles -- the Shine 100 Deluxe and the CB125 Hornet -- last month. On Friday, the company revealed the prices of these two models and said that their deliveries will commence from mid-August 2025.