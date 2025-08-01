Passenger vehicle sales remain flat in July at 3.48 lakh units

Wholesale domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales likely edged up marginally to 3.48 lakh units in July 2025 from 3.44 lakh units in the year-ago month as muted demand and macroeconomic headwinds continued to weigh on the market.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), the country's largest carmaker, dispatched (wholesale) 1,37,776 PVs in July, an insignificant increase from 1,37,463 units in the year-ago period. While the company’s compact car sales registered a decent increase, its utility vehicle sales fell 6% year-on-year in July 2025.

MSIL Senior Executive Director (Service) Partho Banerjee stated that the cost increase due to addition of six airbags as a standard fitment across models has led to some challenges, and efforts are on to work with finance companies to address financing issues.

Banerjee said that sales growth in the rural areas has slowed down to 2-3% as compared to around 10% last year. He added that urban areas were facing challenges due to factors like slowdown in the IT sector and other uncertainties.