PNB projects ₹700 crore quarterly benefit from new tax regime shift

NEW DELHI: State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) expects to save nearly ₹700 crore every quarter, or ₹2,800 crore annually, following its transition from the old corporate tax regime to the new one, D Surendran, Executive Director, Punjab National Bank, told TNIE in an exclusive interaction.

The bank took a one-time hit of ₹3,300 crore in the April–June quarter (Q1FY26) due to a mandatory provisioning linked to deferred tax assets, which sharply reduced its net profit year-on-year. But the Surendran said the move is a strategic one that will boost profitability in the coming quarters.

“Under the old regime, we were paying close to 35% in taxes. The new regime brings it down to about 25%. So, despite the one-time provision, we will save approximately ₹700 crore every quarter going forward,” the he said, calling it a “prudent long-term decision.”

Despite the accounting impact, the bank reported strong underlying performance in Q1. Profit before tax rose 28.3% to ₹6,758 crore, while operating profit crossed the ₹7,000 crore mark, the highest ever for the lender.