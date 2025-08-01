World economies reel from Trump's tariffs punch

WASHINGTON: Global markets reeled Friday from President Donald Trump's tariffs barrage against nearly all US trading partners as governments looked down the barrel of a seven-day deadline before higher duties take effect.

Trump announced late Thursday that dozens of economies, including the European Union, will face new tariff rates of between 10 and 41 percent.

However, implementation will be on August 7 rather than Friday as previously announced, the White House said. This gives governments a window to rush to strike bilateral deals with Washington setting more favorable conditions.

Neighboring Canada, one of the biggest US trade partners, was hit with 35 percent levies, up from 25 percent, effective Friday -- but with current exemptions remaining in place.

The tariffs are a demonstration of raw economic power that Trump sees putting US exporters in a stronger position while encouraging domestic manufacturing by keeping out foreign imports.

But the muscular approach has raised fears of inflation and other economic fallout in the world's biggest economy.

Stock markets in Hong Kong and London slumped as they digested the turmoil.