Beyond clubhouses: Why new-age homebuyers are asking for dog parks, daycares and drone zones

At first glance, a glitzy clubhouse or an Olympic-sized pool might grab attention on a brochure. But during site visits, it’s often the quieter features that truly get noticed like a dog park trail, a learning nook, or a rooftop zone primed for drone deliveries. These are the spaces where modern life is actually lived.

Across India’s leading cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and even tier-II hubs like Coimbatore or Kochi, a new kind of amenity is gaining prominence. These aren't flashy add-ons, but purposeful extensions of how families, professionals, and pet parents live today.

Parks where pets are more than tolerated

For pet parents, especially younger homebuyers, a dog park isn’t a bonus, it’s non-negotiable. After years of trying to adapt pets to rigid housing policies or crowded footpaths, today’s buyers are seeking homes where their furry companions have space to run, socialize, and be safe. Pune is even developing its first municipal dog park in Kharadi, signaling a larger shift in public and private planning.

Some newer communities in Bengaluru and Pune are offering dedicated dog play zones, pet grooming stations, and tie-ups with mobile vets and even specialized durable flooring options within apartments. Beyond these, many are fostering a vibrant pet culture through organized pet events, adoption drives, pet talent shows, or seasonal gatherings that create opportunities for pet owners to connect and build stronger bonds.

Buyers with pets often bring up this need early in conversations with developers. And for good reason, pet-friendly amenities are about more than utility. These amenities contribute to the health and happiness of both pets and their owners.

Child-focused zones for parenting with presence

For dual-income households, the morning rush is real. Taking a toddler to a daycare across town, stuck in traffic, and then to work. It is not sustainable. Increasingly, families are choosing homes that offer on-campus daycare centres or learning pods. They’re well-designed, often run in partnership with early education specialists, and integrated into the residential ecosystem. These learning zones are perfect for older kids who have after-school activities, tuitions, or hobby classes.

This feature, once considered rare or luxury, is quickly becoming a baseline expectation from renters and buyers alike, particularly in larger townships and master-planned communities. It’s not just about convenience. It’s about being able to parent with presence, even when working full-time.

Numerous projects throughout India are already providing child-centric zones that mix learning, outdoor activities, and creativity. They work for kids, as much as they work for parents’ peace of mind. That’s what makes them so potent in decision-making.

Drone zones, e-lockers for the digi-savvy

The lifestyle of younger professionals is increasingly digital, flexible, and delivery-driven. It’s not uncommon for residents to receive multiple parcels a week. Be from groceries and pet supplies to medicine and tech. This can be associated with India's booming e-commerce market, which is projected to reach approximately $325 billion in 2030, according to Invest India.

That’s where smart e-lockers, parcel rooms, and now, drone-friendly rooftops are quietly redefining what future-ready living looks like. These eliminate the common concerns about missed parcels or theft. By aligning with the demands of the digital age, these features make daily life easier, more fluid, more in-tune to the tempo of a contemporary family home. The common thread is smart living and emotional comfort.