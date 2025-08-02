Beyond clubhouses: Why new-age homebuyers are asking for dog parks, daycares and drone zones

At first glance, a glitzy clubhouse or an Olympic-sized pool might grab attention on a brochure. But during site visits, it’s often the quieter features that truly get noticed like a dog park trail, a learning nook, or a rooftop zone primed for drone deliveries. These are the spaces where modern life is actually lived.
Across India’s leading cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and even tier-II hubs like Coimbatore or Kochi, a new kind of amenity is gaining prominence. These aren't flashy add-ons, but purposeful extensions of how families, professionals, and pet parents live today.
Parks where pets are more than tolerated
For pet parents, especially younger homebuyers, a dog park isn’t a bonus, it’s non-negotiable. After years of trying to adapt pets to rigid housing policies or crowded footpaths, today’s buyers are seeking homes where their furry companions have space to run, socialize, and be safe. Pune is even developing its first municipal dog park in Kharadi, signaling a larger shift in public and private planning.
Some newer communities in Bengaluru and Pune are offering dedicated dog play zones, pet grooming stations, and tie-ups with mobile vets and even specialized durable flooring options within apartments. Beyond these, many are fostering a vibrant pet culture through organized pet events, adoption drives, pet talent shows, or seasonal gatherings that create opportunities for pet owners to connect and build stronger bonds.
Buyers with pets often bring up this need early in conversations with developers. And for good reason, pet-friendly amenities are about more than utility. These amenities contribute to the health and happiness of both pets and their owners.
Child-focused zones for parenting with presence
For dual-income households, the morning rush is real. Taking a toddler to a daycare across town, stuck in traffic, and then to work. It is not sustainable. Increasingly, families are choosing homes that offer on-campus daycare centres or learning pods. They’re well-designed, often run in partnership with early education specialists, and integrated into the residential ecosystem. These learning zones are perfect for older kids who have after-school activities, tuitions, or hobby classes.
This feature, once considered rare or luxury, is quickly becoming a baseline expectation from renters and buyers alike, particularly in larger townships and master-planned communities. It’s not just about convenience. It’s about being able to parent with presence, even when working full-time.
Numerous projects throughout India are already providing child-centric zones that mix learning, outdoor activities, and creativity. They work for kids, as much as they work for parents’ peace of mind. That’s what makes them so potent in decision-making.
Drone zones, e-lockers for the digi-savvy
The lifestyle of younger professionals is increasingly digital, flexible, and delivery-driven. It’s not uncommon for residents to receive multiple parcels a week. Be from groceries and pet supplies to medicine and tech. This can be associated with India's booming e-commerce market, which is projected to reach approximately $325 billion in 2030, according to Invest India.
That’s where smart e-lockers, parcel rooms, and now, drone-friendly rooftops are quietly redefining what future-ready living looks like. These eliminate the common concerns about missed parcels or theft. By aligning with the demands of the digital age, these features make daily life easier, more fluid, more in-tune to the tempo of a contemporary family home. The common thread is smart living and emotional comfort.
From add-ons to intentional design
What ties all of these evolving preferences together is a growing move away from aesthetic excess toward intentionality. Buyers are no longer dazzled by glossy brochures or marble-heavy clubhouses. They’re asking more pointed questions—about utility, adaptability, privacy, and community.
A concept gaining traction here is layered living. Which is not just having access to amenities, but having the right mix of personal, shared, and functional spaces that reflect how people live across different life stages. Homes with thoughtful zoning spaces for pets, kids, working professionals, and elder care often stand out immediately.
Today’s homebuyers are curious and forward-thinking. They’re asking more refined questions which shape their decision-making. Will the space they purchase today accommodate new requirements five or ten years into the future? Can it accommodate hybrid work? Will it fit parents who move in? Will it scale with growing kids?
What investors should note
From an investor’s lens, this trend points to a clear takeaway. Homes that deliver emotional value and practical convenience attract more committed, long-term residents. This boosts both rental and resale potential.
In areas where community-driven, purpose-based amenities are well executed, buyer churn is low and value appreciation is strong. These features also foster greater community satisfaction, meaning fewer complaints, fewer vacancies, and stronger word-of-mouth.
Especially in a market where first-time buyers are becoming more thoughtful, and NRIs are entering with long-term perspectives, investing in developments that reflect real-life rhythms is simply smart strategy.
The future of home is personal
Ultimately, what today’s homebuyers want is not complicated. They want a home that reflects how they live and who they are. A place where their dog is not just allowed but celebrated. Where their child can play, learn, and grow close to home. Where technology serves them without being overbearing. And where their daily life feels less like a hustle, and more like a life well-lived.
(The author is CEO and Founder, Bricks and Milestones)