Airtel’s Xtelify launches sovereign cloud and global AI Telecom platform

NEW DELHI: Xtelify, Bharti Airtel’s fully owned digital subsidiary, on Monday announced the launch of a sovereign, telco-grade cloud platform named 'Airtel Cloud'. Originally built to handle up to 140 crore transactions per minute for Airtel’s internal operations in India, the platform is now being extended to businesses across the country.

The telco said the platform is hosted on next-generation sustainable data centres and powered by GenAI-based provisioning. Managed by 300 certified cloud experts, Airtel Cloud offers Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and advanced connectivity solutions.

Xtelify also introduced an AI-powered software platform designed to modernise telecom operations globally. The platform aims to simplify telecom workflows, improve customer experience, reduce churn, and boost average revenue per user (ARPU). It integrates a converged data engine to deliver large-scale AI-driven insights, a workforce platform for real-time task management, and an experience platform to manage customer journeys end-to-end.