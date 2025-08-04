Airtel’s Xtelify launches sovereign cloud and global AI Telecom platform

NEW DELHI: Xtelify, Bharti Airtel’s fully owned digital subsidiary, on Monday announced the launch of a sovereign, telco-grade cloud platform named 'Airtel Cloud'. Originally built to handle up to 140 crore transactions per minute for Airtel’s internal operations in India, the platform is now being extended to businesses across the country.
The telco said the platform is hosted on next-generation sustainable data centres and powered by GenAI-based provisioning. Managed by 300 certified cloud experts, Airtel Cloud offers Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and advanced connectivity solutions.
Xtelify also introduced an AI-powered software platform designed to modernise telecom operations globally. The platform aims to simplify telecom workflows, improve customer experience, reduce churn, and boost average revenue per user (ARPU). It integrates a converged data engine to deliver large-scale AI-driven insights, a workforce platform for real-time task management, and an experience platform to manage customer journeys end-to-end.
“It is a very pivotal moment in our history as we take our world class, home grown platforms of Airtel Cloud and software solutions to businesses in India and telcos all over the world. We are privileged to have signed partnerships with three top tier companies already - Singtel, Globe Telecom and Airtel Africa,” said Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD ̶ Bharti Airtel.
Xtelify announced three global partnerships to roll out its new platform. In Singapore, it has partnered with Singtel to deploy ‘Xtelify Work’, an AI-powered solution for fleet optimisation, task automation, and real-time tracking, aimed at enhancing field team productivity. In the Philippines, Xtelify will work with Globe Telecom to implement ‘Xtelify Serve’, a next-generation customer service platform that will support omni-channel engagement and intelligent, data-driven operations.
In Africa, Airtel Africa will adopt Xtelify’s Data Engine, Work, and IQ platforms across 14 countries. This deployment will support 150,000 field staff with market insights for micro-targeted strategies, enable spam and fraud protection, and deliver secure, real-time customer engagement across multiple channels.