China’s Ant Group to fully exit Paytm by selling 5.84% stake

China’s Ant Group is all set to exit One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, as it plans to sell its remaining 5.84% equity stake in the fintech firm through block deals on Tuesday. Sources said that the total value of the deal is pegged at Rs 3,800 crore.

The floor price for the block deal has been fixed at Rs 1,020 per share, a 5.4% discount to Paytm’s last closing price of Rs 1,078.20 on Monday on the NSE. The stake sale is likely to be executed as a clean-out trade, indicating a full exit of Antfin’s specified stake in a single tranche.

At the end of the June quarter, Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. held a 5.84% stake, or 3.77 crore shares in the company, according to exchange data. Antfin has been reducing its stake in Paytm in recent quarters.

This is the third significant stake sale by the Ant Group in One 97 Communications and is expected to lead to the full exit of the Chinese investor from the company. In May 2025 and August 2023, the Alibaba-owned company sold about a 14.3% stake of Paytm for about Rs 8,830 crore.