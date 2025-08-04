China’s Ant Group to fully exit Paytm by selling 5.84% stake

China’s Ant Group is all set to exit One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, as it plans to sell its remaining 5.84% equity stake in the fintech firm through block deals on Tuesday. Sources said that the total value of the deal is pegged at Rs 3,800 crore.
The floor price for the block deal has been fixed at Rs 1,020 per share, a 5.4% discount to Paytm’s last closing price of Rs 1,078.20 on Monday on the NSE. The stake sale is likely to be executed as a clean-out trade, indicating a full exit of Antfin’s specified stake in a single tranche.
At the end of the June quarter, Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. held a 5.84% stake, or 3.77 crore shares in the company, according to exchange data. Antfin has been reducing its stake in Paytm in recent quarters.
This is the third significant stake sale by the Ant Group in One 97 Communications and is expected to lead to the full exit of the Chinese investor from the company. In May 2025 and August 2023, the Alibaba-owned company sold about a 14.3% stake of Paytm for about Rs 8,830 crore.
Paytm has also seen the exit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and Japan's SoftBank Group in the past two years. Antfin in 2023 sold a 10.3% stake in the fintech company to founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.
As per exchange data, finvestors currently hold the largest stake in Paytm at 54.9%, followed by general shareholders, whose stake stands at 29.3%.
Paytm reported a net profit of Rs 122.5 crore for the first time since its listing in the first quarter of FY26. This compares to a net loss of Rs 839 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue for the quarter grew 27.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,917.5 crore.