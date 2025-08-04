JSW Steel in Rs 5,485-crore joint ventures with Japanese firm JFE Steel

MUMBAI: With the demand for specialised electrical steel rising, JSW Steel, which is the largest producer of hot-rolled metal, has further strengthened its existing relationship with the Japanese alloy major JFE Steel Corporation. The companies have announced two more joint ventures which together will invest Rs 5,485 crore to augment the specialised electrical steel capacity to 3.5 lakh tonnes across its Vijayanagar and Nashik facilities.

The investment will be made through the joint ventures JSW JFE Electrical Steel in Vijayanagar in Karnataka, and JSW JFE Electrical Steel in Nashik in Maharashtra.

While the Vijayanagar facility will get Rs 1,545 crore of additional investment from JSW, the JSW Steel-JFE Steel joint venture will invest Rs 4,300 crore in the Nashik facility to ramp up specialised grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES) capacity. Both the capacity augmentations will take its installed output by 3.5 lakh tonnes per annum, the Sajjan Jindal-led company said in a regulatory filing Monday.

The move comes as the nation moves faster towards energy and mobility transition, both of which deploy grain-oriented electrical steel.

“The capacity addition will be for the grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES) through their joint ventures-- JSW JFE Electrical Steel at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, and JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik in Maharashtra. The JV partners will expand grain-oriented electrical steel capacity to 350,000 tonne per annum and will jointly invest around Rs 5,845 crore towards this expansion,” the statement added.

GOES is an important material in the production of energy-efficient transformers and large, high-performance generators.

"The national green energy transformation, decarbonisation and digital infrastructure development are triggering large demand for high-grade electrical steel. Our GOES investment is a critical step in enabling import substitution, supporting the nation’s energy transition goals, and delivering high-efficiency electrical steel solutions to the domestic and global markets. This investment with our long-standing partner JFE Steel reaffirms our commitment to building strategic and future-ready steel capabilities that serve both national and global priorities," the company said in the statement.

JSW-JFE Electrical Steel Nashik, formerly known as Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India, is one of the first manufacturers of cold-rolled grain-oriented electrical steel (CRGO) in the country with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes per annum located in Nashik.