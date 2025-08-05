All isn’t well on the banking street as credit growth, margins head south

MUMBAI: Flagging a slew of challenges in the near-to medium-term, a domestic rating agency has retained its neutral outlook on the banking sector for the rest of the current fiscal.

The challenges cited includes falling credit demand, pressured margins as almost all loans are getting priced to the external benchmark lending rates (EBLR) and over 60% of existing loans get repriced lower and elevated loan-deposit ratio (LDR) highlighting the continued dependence on deposit franchises.

The banking system LDR at 80.3% for FY25, while is on the decline, remains still elevated and gaining incremental deposit market share remains a key monitorable, considering banks want to target higher loan growth in the second half of the fiscal, noted India Ratings.

More importantly, the 100 bps repo rate cut and the system having a high share of EBLR linked loans at 61.6% in FY25 (private banks at 86.7% and public sector banks at 45.9%), margins are likely to be under pressure in the near-term, the agency adding however, from the second half onwards margins will recover as deposit rate cuts will ease the pressure partially.

We maintain our neutral sectoral outlook and a stable rating outlook for banks. Near-to medium-term challenges include an elevated LDR; margin compression given a higher share of EBLR based loans; and a moderation in loan growth dynamics. Profitability while being healthy is expected to moderate in FY26 with rising slippages and higher credit costs over FY25 levels, says Karan Gupta, head financial institutions at the agency said Tuesday.

Credit growth fell to 9.8% by July 11 from 14% a year ago, mainly due to cautious lending in the retail segment, slowdown in lending to the non-bank companies and the capital markets offering lower rates. Tight liquidity conditions in FY25 along with muted spreads led to banks slowing down lending to corporates where private capex was already slow and deleveraging was on.