Anil Ambani appears before ED in Rs 17,000-crore bank loan 'fraud' case, likely to be called again

NEW DELHI: Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, who appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday to record his statement under provisions of the Prevention Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in cases linked to alleged large-scale bank loan frauds worth Rs 17,000 crore by his group companies, is likely to be summoned again after a week, officials said.

Sources in the know of the deposition said that during the course of questioning Ambani claimed that he was not aware of various transactions relating to the loan fraud case, which the ED investigators put to him.

He said that he needed to check the details and respond accordingly, they said, adding that his two key executives, Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Sateesh Seth, are also going to be questioned later this week.

The massive Rs 17,000-crore loan default has once again brought the spotlight on some of the largest corporate loan frauds in India’s recent history, which highlights persistent challenges in bank loan recoveries and corporate governance.