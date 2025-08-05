Ashiana Housing to invest Rs 425 crore in senior living; eyes Mumbai, Bengaluru markets

Realty firm Ashiana Housing on Tuesday announced a capital outlay of Rs 425 crore in the ongoing financial year FY25–26 to expand its footprint in the senior living housing segment. The outlay includes payout to landowners, construction and execution costs and other project-related expenses. As part of the expansion plan, the company plans to enter Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi NCR markets.

In FY2024–25, outlay incurred by the company was Rs 213 crore towards senior living and the company also recorded booking value of Rs 382 crores.

This year the listed real estate company is planning to launch five new phases in existing senior living projects (approx. 5.71 lakh square feet of saleable area). The company constructed approx. 5.38 lakh square feet in this segment last year.

Share of Ashiana Housing closed 1% lower on Tuesday at Rs 316.45 apiece. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,200 crore.

The segment now accounts for over 30% of the company's residential portfolio.

The company currently has nine ongoing projects, three in Bhiwadi (NCR), three in Chennai, and one each in Jaipur, Pune, and Lavasa (Pune). It is now planning to expand its footprint into Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing, said, "The increased investment and our entry into Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities reflect our conviction in the segment and our ability to deliver integrated housing solutions with ongoing support and community engagement."

According to the JLL-ASLI Report, India’s senior population is projected to grow from 156.7 million in 2024 to over 346 million by 2050. The demand for structured senior living communities, driven by longer life expectancy, financial independence, and changing family structures, is translating into significant market opportunity. As per Colliers India, the Indian senior living sector, currently valued at USD 2–3 billion, is expected to grow to USD 7.7 billion by 2030.