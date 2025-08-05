Calcutta Stock Exchange waiting for Sebi's formal death sentence: Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary

KOLKATA: The Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE), one of the oldest share exchanges in Asia, is waiting for the formal death sentence from market regulator Sebi, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Established in 1908, CSE is the second oldest in India after BSE, and was on the verge of celebrating its 125-year anniversary.

During a reply to the question of West Bengal MP Samik Bhattacharya in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that Sebi is examining CSE's proposal for voluntary exit as a stock exchange. This implies CSE would cease to exist as a stock exchange once the die is cast by Sebi formally.

“On February 18, 2025, CSE submitted a proposal for voluntary exit as a stock exchange under the Sebi-prescribed Exit Policy for Stock Exchanges. The proposal is currently under examination by Sebi,” Chaudhary informed.