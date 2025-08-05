Sunjay Kapur’s mother alleges business conspiracy behind his death, seeks UK probe

CHENNAI: Rani Kapur, mother of late Sunjay Kapur, former chairman of Rs 30,000 crore Sona Comstar group, has alleged that her son’s death may not have been natural. In a letter submitted to UK authorities, she has called for a full-fledged criminal investigation, citing what she claims to be evidence of murder, abetment, conspiracy, fraud, and forgery. She alleges that Sunjay was a victim of a coordinated transnational conspiracy spanning the UK, India, and potentially the United States.

Sunjay Kapur, the 53-year-old chairman of auto components company Sona Comstar, died on June 12, 2025, while playing polo at the Duke’s Ground of the Old Guards Polo Club in Surrey, UK. The death was officially attributed to cardiac arrest, possibly caused by an anaphylactic reaction following a bee sting.

Rani Kapur has stated that she was coerced into signing key legal documents in the days following her son’s death and that she has since been denied access to the family's assets. Her lawyer, Vaibhav Gaggar, has supported her claims and demanded that UK police initiate an independent criminal probe. They are asking for the collection of forensic evidence, including medical records, financial documents, digital data, and CCTV footage.

Sona Comstar, in response, has strongly denied the allegations. The company stated that Rani Kapur has had no role in the company since 2019 and is not a shareholder. They added that no documents have been signed by her since Sunjay’s passing. The company has also issued a legal notice accusing her of making defamatory and baseless claims.

The controversy has intensified an already simmering family feud over the control of Sona Comstar and the distribution of Sunjay’s estimated Rs 30,000 crore estate. Rani Kapur has raised objections to the role of Sunjay’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, who was recently appointed as a non-executive director at Sona Comstar. Rani disputes Priya’s authority and questions her influence on family and business matters.

Legal experts anticipate that the matter may move to Indian courts, where Rani Kapur could challenge the succession and control of the RK Family Trust, which holds a substantial portion of Sunjay’s corporate assets. The case has the potential to become one of the most high-profile inheritance and corporate succession battles in recent Indian history.

With UK authorities now reviewing the allegations, and possible multi-jurisdictional probes on the horizon, the true circumstances of Sunjay Kapur’s death and the legal status of his business empire remain uncertain.