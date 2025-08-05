Tata Capital files for IPO, may raise in excess of Rs 17,000 crore

MUMBAI: Tata Capital, the non-banking finance arm of the salt-to-aviation Tata Group has filed the final papers for a mega initial public offering (IPO) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday. The issue size, which is likely to be around Rs 17,000 crore, is primarily to meet the October 2022 Reserve Bank mandate for large shadow banks to go public before the end of this September.

Tata Sons which owns close to 88.6% in the company now, down from 93% before the recent rights issue, will sell up to 230 million shares in the offering, while the only external investor, the International Finance Corporation will sell 35.8 million shares while the company will issue 210 million new shares as part of the fresh issue, taking the total offer size to 475.8 million shares.

Proceeds from the fresh issue of 210 million fresh issue will be used to meet the future capital requirements including onward lending, according to the draft papers. The fresh issue will expand the company's equity base to 4.24 billion shares from the current 4.03 billion.

Tata Sons will dilute its stake by almost 10 percentage points through an IPO--from 88.6% to 78.8%--that combines a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

Though the draft papers did not mention the issue size, (as price discovery is yet to be completed) sources told TNIE that the issue size is likely to be around Rs 17,000 crore.

The IPO is being launched in compliance with RBI's rules that mandate listing for upper-layer non-bank lenders. Tata Capital, currently categorised as such, had three years to list following its classification.

As of March 2025, the company had total assets of Rs 24.85 trillion, up sharply from Rs 13.56 trillion in FY23. Total borrowings stood at Rs 20.84 trillion, while equity capital was Rs 3.32 trillion. Its gross loan book reached Rs 22.66 trillion.

Tata Capital serves 7 million customers through its 1,496 branches across over 1,100 locations and employs nearly 30,000.

Tata Capital, which according to the RBI classification is an upper layer NBFC, initially filed confidential IPO papers in April and received approval from the market regulator last month to proceed. The board of Tata Capital had approved the IPO plan late February this year.

Tata Capital Financial Services, which merged with Tata Capital later in January 2024, is on the regulator's list.

According to the Reserve Bank norms issued in October 2022, there are 15 large non-bank lenders, including Tata Sons, and all have to go public by this September. Though Tata Sons has met almost all conditions to not to be in the upper layer NBFC list, the RBI has not yet declassified the company.