Air India CEO says phased restoration of international operations has begun, full resumption by October 1

NEW DELHI: Air India CEO & MD Campbell Wilson has informed its passengers that a phased restoration of the airline’s international operations has commenced from August 1. Full resumption is expected to be completed by October 1. He also conceded that operational challenges have impacted travel experience on Air India’s flights in the past few weeks.

Air India had declared a voluntary 'safety pause' on its operations on June 19 in the aftermath of the Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad, which led to multiple safety checks being undertaken.

In a mail sent to all Maharaja Club members (Air India’s Loyalty Programme) recently, Wilson said, “With care and responsibility, we have begun a phased restoration of international operations from August 1, 2025, with full resumption targeted for October 1, 2025. This measured approach ensures we complete every verification thoroughly and resume service with complete confidence.”

Detailed inspections of our fleet of Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft have been carried out overseen by the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). “We confirm that no issues were found during these inspections. As with some other international airlines, we also inspected the fuel control switch mechanism of Boeing 737 and 787-8 aircraft, likewise with no findings,” he said.