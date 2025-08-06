Citing “very, very uncertain times”, RBI votes for status quo

On the supply side, a steady Southwest monsoons is supporting kharif sowing, replenishing reservoir levels and boosting agriculture activity. Moreover, services sector and construction activity remain robust. However, growth in industrial sector remained subdued and uneven across segments, pulled down by electricity and mining” and decided to retain growth forecast for the current fiscal at 6.5%.

Addressing the media later, Malhotra said in response to a query on the likely impact of the tariff wars, “we have not assessed the trade war impact on growth as yet, given how very, very difficult and uncertain the situation as of now. Also, we have already lowered our forecast by 20 bps earlier to 6.5% which factors in the trade war impact along with crude oil prices.”

His deputy, the junior most deputy governor in-charge of monetary policy department Poonam Gupta chipped in saying, “our assessment about the first level impact of the trade war on inflation is negative. It’s unlikely the punitive tariffs announced by the US on our exports will have a negative impact on inflation here. However, this may change if there is a considerable level in increase in crude prices.

”Growth Retained at 6.5%Retaining the growth forecast unchanged at 6.5%, based on “the supportive monetary, regulatory and fiscal policies including robust government capex should also boost demand along with positive trends in the services sector.

“However, the prospects of external demand remain uncertain amidst ongoing tariff announcements and trade negotiations. The headwinds emanating from prolonged geopolitical tensions, persisting global uncertainties, and volatility in global financial markets pose risks to the growth outlook.“

Taking all these factors into account, real GDP growth for FY26 is retained at 6.5%, with Q1 at 6.5%, Q2 at 6.7%, Q3 at 6.6%, and Q4 at 6.3%. Real GDP growth for Q1FY27 is projected at 6.6% with risks evenly balanced,” the governor said, adding we “the 20 bps reduction in the April forecast from 6.7% takes into account the impact of trade war related issues on growth.”

Impact of tariff wars

The governor said the MPC could not quantify the impact of the ongoing trade war with the US as yet “given the very very fluid condition now. Its becoming increasingly difficult to predict outcomes now.“ But if the trade war really impacts us, we will not be found wanting to ensure that we’ve price stability and growth continuity,” the governor said. Similarly, Malhotra also said the current assessment does not factor in the likely impact of the penalties on Russian crude as there is no clarity on the quantum of the penalty yet.

But having said, so let me admit, fuel prices play a very important element in our inflation management. But at the same time, we are also confident that the government has more than enough fiscal tools such as excise duty cuts or something like that to keep prices under check.