Hit by Trump tariff and slowdown, no relief for housing sector as repo rate stays flat

NEW DELHI: India’s real estate sector feels that a repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting outcome would have boosted confidence among buyers amidst a slowdown phase and additional pressure caused by US President Donald Trump’s new 25% tariffs on Indian goods.

The RBI kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.5% and retained its ‘Neutral’ stance in the August MPC meeting, citing inflation stability and geopolitical uncertainty. The decision follows a cumulative 100 bps rate cut earlier this year and comes as former US President Donald Trump threatens a 25% tariff on Indian exports, a move that could impact nearly $100 billion in outbound trade and shave 30 bps off FY26 GDP growth.

Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group said that the Indian real estate weathers unrelenting turbulence as the sentiment is pressured by Trump’s new 25% tariffs and a notable 20% plunge in housing sales across top metros, as per the latest ANAROCK data. In Q2 2025 alone, just 96,285 homes were sold, a steep fall from 120,335 a year ago, indicating increasing buyer hesitancy and market uncertainty.

“A rate cut leading to lower interest rate environment would have particularly boosted the affordable housing segment, which has been under considerable pressure in recent years,” added Puri.

ANAROCK data shows that average residential prices across the top 7 cities combined have increased by 39% in the last two years alone – from INR 6,470 per sq. ft. as of Q2 2023 to INR 8,990 per sq. ft. as of Q2 2025. “The affordable housing segment’s fate may be further dampened by the ongoing global trade tensions and tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. This is largely because of its impact on the MSMEs – the key target audience of the affordable segment,” stated Puri.

Samir Jasuja, Founder & CEO, PropEquity said that with the ongoing trade war, geo-political tensions, volatility in global financial market and tech sector layoffs in India may have some repercussion on India’s economic growth going forward including in sectors like exports, real estate etc.