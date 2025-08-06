Sticky business: India's purchases of Russian oil

NEW DELHI: India is the largest buyer of Russian oil, saving itself billions of dollars on discounted crude -- a key source of revenue for Moscow's military offensive on Ukraine.

When war broke out in 2022, India jumped at the opportunity of cheap crude, and imports from Russia surged.

That has infuriated US President Donald Trump, who has threatened India with higher tariffs, prompting New Delhi to brand any potential move "unjustified and unreasonable".

Ukraine's Western allies have repeatedly sought to hobble Russia's export earnings.

But Russia has been able to redirect energy sales away from Europe to other countries, including India and China, ensuring the multibillion-dollar flow of funds has continued.

How much does India import?

India, one of the world's largest crude oil importers, relies on foreign suppliers for more than 85 percent of its oil needs.

New Delhi traditionally relied on Middle East nations.

But since 2022, it has shifted sharply toward discounted Russian crude, taking advantage of a buyer's market created by Western bans on Moscow's exports.

In 2024, Russia accounted for nearly 36 percent of India's total crude oil imports, up from roughly two percent before the war, according to data released by the country's commerce ministry.

At its peak, Russia accounted for more than 40 percent of India's crude imports in 2024.

New Delhi bought approximately 1.8 million barrels of Russian crude per day in 2024. That accounted for around 37 percent of Moscow's total oil exports.