HUL to demerge ice cream business into separate listed entity by FY26

CHENNAI: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has announced plans to demerge its ice cream division into a separate listed company by the end of financial year 2025–26. The move is part of a broader strategy by its parent company, Unilever Plc, to unlock value and sharpen the strategic focus of its diverse business segments.

The demerged unit, to be known as Kwality Wall’s (India) Ltd (KWIL), will include popular brands such as Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto, Magnum, Feast, and Creamy Delight. The business currently contributes around ₹1,800 crore to HUL’s annual revenue, roughly 3% of its total turnover.

The proposal, which received board approval in November 2024 and was formally cleared under a scheme of arrangement in January 2025, is now awaiting regulatory, shareholder, and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approvals. A shareholder vote on the scheme is scheduled for August 12.

Under the proposed structure, HUL shareholders will receive one share in the new ice cream entity for every share held in HUL. Magnum HoldCo, an arm of Unilever’s global ice cream business, will acquire approximately 61.9% stake in KWIL. As per SEBI norms, it will also make an open offer to public shareholders.