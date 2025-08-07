India, Russia explore collaboration in critical minerals, industrial infrastructure

NEW DELHI: India and Russia are exploring cooperation in the extraction of rare earth elements and critical minerals, underground coal gasification, and the development of modern industrial infrastructure. According to an official report, these topics were discussed during the recent meeting of the India-Russia Working Group on Modernization and Industrial Cooperation.
Critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements are essential raw materials that support the growth of clean energy technologies. Their applications span across wind turbines, electricity grids, electric vehicles, and battery manufacturing.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated that key focus areas also included collaboration in aerospace science and technology—specifically the establishment of a modern wind tunnel facility, production of small aircraft piston engines, and joint development in carbon fibre technology, additive manufacturing, and 3D printing.
"Both sides also explored opportunities in rare earth and critical minerals extraction, underground coal gasification, and creation of modern industrial infrastructure," the ministry said.
In addition, both countries welcomed increased cooperation in sectors such as aluminium, fertilizers, and railway transport. They also discussed capacity building and technology transfer in mining equipment, exploration, and the management of industrial and domestic waste.
Meanwhile, Oil India Limited (OIL) and IREL (India) Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on August 7, 2025, in Mumbai to collaborate on the development of critical minerals. IREL, a Miniratna PSU under the Department of Atomic Energy, specializes in mining and processing of mineral sands, including the extraction and refining of rare earth elements.
Recognizing the rising strategic importance of critical minerals, OIL has expanded its focus to include this sector in addition to its existing oil and gas portfolio.