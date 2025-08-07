India, Russia explore collaboration in critical minerals, industrial infrastructure

NEW DELHI: India and Russia are exploring cooperation in the extraction of rare earth elements and critical minerals, underground coal gasification, and the development of modern industrial infrastructure. According to an official report, these topics were discussed during the recent meeting of the India-Russia Working Group on Modernization and Industrial Cooperation.

Critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements are essential raw materials that support the growth of clean energy technologies. Their applications span across wind turbines, electricity grids, electric vehicles, and battery manufacturing.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated that key focus areas also included collaboration in aerospace science and technology—specifically the establishment of a modern wind tunnel facility, production of small aircraft piston engines, and joint development in carbon fibre technology, additive manufacturing, and 3D printing.