Public sector banks see headcount falling nearly 10% from FY21 to FY25

MUMBAI: Increasing technology adoption, coupled with slower than needed recruitment to replace retiring staffers as part of cost-cutting given the margin compression banks have been experiencing since the pandemic, has seen eight of the 12 public sector banks having a lower number of employees at the close of fiscal 2025 than they had in the year to March 2021.

While these 12 banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) had 8,31,630 employees on their rolls as of March 2021, the number fell to 7,58,172 in March 2025, a decline of 73,458 in this period, according to the annual reports of these banks, which did not specify whether all of this is due to retirement or if there are other reasons like annual attrition.

While the decline in percentage terms is the steepest at the Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank which saw its staff strength plunging by 11% to 20,966 in FY25 from 23,579 in FY21, in absolute numbers, the declining trend is captured the best by the nation’s largest lender SBI, which saw its headcount fall by 10,132 from 2,46,353 to 2,36,221.