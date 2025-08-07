Toyota Kirloskar extends export pact with Kamarajar Port amid rising global demand

CHENNAI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has extended its long-term logistics agreement with Kamarajar Port near Chennai, cementing the southern port’s position as a key node in the Japanese automaker’s global supply chain.

The new 10-year deal, effective from April 2025 to March 2035, will allow Toyota Kirloskar to continue using the port’s roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) terminal for automobile exports and imports at concessional wharfage rates. The agreement comes as Toyota scales up international shipments of its India-made Urban Cruiser Hyryder and other models to more than 20 countries.

The deal was signed in the presence of Chennai Port Authority and Kamarajar Port chairman Sunil Paliwal, and Irene Cynthia, managing director of Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL).

Strategically located on India’s east coast, Kamarajar Port has emerged as a critical export hub for carmakers operating in southern India, with strong road and rail links to manufacturing clusters in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hosur, Coimbatore, and Salem. Its general cargo berth—capable of handling the world’s largest car carriers—boasts a 3.7 lakh sq.m backup yard, the largest automobile parking facility in any Indian port, with space for 25,000 vehicles.

Toyota has shipped over 180,000 units through KPL since 2012, beginning with a modest batch of 247 Etios models bound for South Africa. Since then, its global footprint has expanded steadily, with exports now reaching markets across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe—including the UAE, Egypt, France, and Saudi Arabia.