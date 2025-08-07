Who pays for Trump's tariffs?

PARIS: US President Donald Trump says the United States will reap billions of dollars from his tariff blitz, but who pays the bill?

Higher tariffs on goods from dozens of trading partners kicked in Thursday, ranging between 15 percent and 41 percent.

Here is a look at the effects of Trump's tariff onslaught:

Higher prices for US consumers?

The tariffs are paid by US-based companies to US customs when they import goods from abroad.

US consumers could see a range of products become more expensive if companies choose to raise prices to offset the higher costs of importing goods.

For instance, Japanese cars face a 15-percent tariff while made-in-Vietnam T-shirts now have a 20-percent duty.

But companies have other options: they can absorb the higher cost, which would hit their bottom line, or they can try to negotiate lower prices with exporters.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell estimated at the end of July that higher tariffs were beginning to be felt on certain goods.