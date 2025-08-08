Biocon Q1 FY26 revenue rises 15%, net profit falls 95% on high base effect

CHENNAI: Biocon Limited posted a mixed set of numbers for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with strong revenue growth offset by a sharp drop in reported profit due to a high base in the previous year.

Revenue from operations rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 3,942 crore, supported by robust performance in the biosimilars and CRDMO (contract research, development and manufacturing) businesses, along with steady gains in generics. Segment-wise, biosimilars revenue grew 18% to Rs 2,458 crore, CRDMO was up 11% at Rs 875 crore, and generics rose 6% to Rs 697 crore.

EBITDA increased 19% to Rs 829 crore, while core EBITDA, excluding one-time and non-cash items, rose 11% to Rs 1,003 crore, with margins at 25%. Profit before tax before exceptional items jumped 72% to Rs 97 crore. However, reported net profit fell 95% to Rs 31 crore, compared with Rs 660 crore in Q1 FY25, which had included a significant one-time divestment gain.