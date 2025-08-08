Biocon Q1 FY26 revenue rises 15%, net profit falls 95% on high base effect

CHENNAI: Biocon Limited posted a mixed set of numbers for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with strong revenue growth offset by a sharp drop in reported profit due to a high base in the previous year.
Revenue from operations rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 3,942 crore, supported by robust performance in the biosimilars and CRDMO (contract research, development and manufacturing) businesses, along with steady gains in generics. Segment-wise, biosimilars revenue grew 18% to Rs 2,458 crore, CRDMO was up 11% at Rs 875 crore, and generics rose 6% to Rs 697 crore.
EBITDA increased 19% to Rs 829 crore, while core EBITDA, excluding one-time and non-cash items, rose 11% to Rs 1,003 crore, with margins at 25%. Profit before tax before exceptional items jumped 72% to Rs 97 crore. However, reported net profit fell 95% to Rs 31 crore, compared with Rs 660 crore in Q1 FY25, which had included a significant one-time divestment gain.
Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said the company opened FY26 on a strong note, driven by continued momentum in biosimilars and CRDMO, and a steady performance in generics. She highlighted the recent Qualified Institutional Placement, which strengthened the balance sheet and increased Biocon’s stake in Biocon Biologics.
During the quarter, Biocon launched Yesafili, its 10th global biosimilar, in Canada, and received US FDA approval for Insulin Aspart, its second interchangeable biosimilar insulin, expanding its US market presence.
While the top line and core profitability remain on a growth trajectory, analysts noted that the bottom-line decline was purely a function of last year’s high base. The company remains optimistic about sustaining growth through new product launches and strategic investments.