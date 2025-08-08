Citroën comes up with new strategic plan to lift presence in India

To increase presence in the Indian market, French carmaker Citroën on Friday announced “Citroën 2.0 – Shift Into the New” strategic plan. The automaker stated that it is sharpening its focus to become a preferred and accessible mobility brand - delivering long-term value through smart engineering, superior connectivity, comfort, and seamless ownership.

Citroën has set a target to double its reach by the end of this year, aiming to be within 100 KM of every customer. It added that further investment is planned to scale EVs, ICE platforms and localisation.

Citroën’s showroom count had grown from 10 in 2021 to over 80 customer touchpoints today. The company so far has invested more than Rs 5,300 crore in manufacturing, product platforms, and localisation in India.

Despite having high hopes from the Indian market, the brand has struggled to report decent sales. Its monthly dispatches remains in three digit figures in the world’s third largest car market by volume.

At the heart of the new strategic plan is product upgrades across the C3, Aircross, and the Basalt Coupe SUV, stated the carmaker. These upgrades focus on design, in-cabin technology, and comfort, with major input from India-based engineering teams to reflect real-world Indian driving needs.