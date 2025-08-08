Explained: Why President Trump wants Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to step down

CHENNAI: President Trump has called for the resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, citing allegations of conflicts of interest. The criticism focuses on Tan’s investment and management ties to several Chinese companies, some reportedly linked to Chinese military contractors.

Intel, the US technology giant and the world’s largest maker of computer processors and semiconductor chips, has received substantial subsidies under the US CHIPS Act to expand domestic manufacturing. This has heightened scrutiny, as a CEO with alleged financial ties to China raises politically sensitive questions about national security and the optics of leading a federally supported semiconductor company.

The controversy has drawn attention from lawmakers such as Senator Tom Cotton, who have questioned Tan’s past roles and investments. This congressional pressure has given the President more political space to criticise him publicly. Tan, however, has defended himself, stating that he enjoys the full backing of Intel’s board.

Intel has said that Tan has divested from some positions, but public filings still list certain investments as current, raising questions over whether the divestments are complete. Trump’s call for his resignation rests on three main premises: concrete national-security concerns over Tan’s China investments; political leverage arising from Intel’s receipt of large US subsidies; and the President’s broader pattern of publicly pressuring corporate leaders.

The outcome will depend on the credibility of Intel’s disclosures, the clarity over Tan’s divestments, and whether the board maintains its support.