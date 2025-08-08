Government withdraws Income-Tax Bill 2025; revised version to be introduced on August 11

MUMBAI: The government has formally withdrawn the Income-Tax Bill, 2025, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on February 13 to replace the Income-Tax Act, 1961. A fresh version of the bill, incorporating most of the recommendations of the Select Committee chaired by BJP leader Baijayant Panda, will be tabled in the House on Monday, August 11, sources said.

The decision to withdraw the earlier draft was taken to avoid confusion from having multiple versions of the legislation and to present a consolidated text with all changes included.

The 31-member Select Committee, which submitted its report to the Lok Sabha earlier this week, has proposed over 30 amendments to the bill. These include changes in the definitions of “capital asset,” “infrastructure capital company,” and “MSME”; clarifications on property-related deductions; and reinforcement of the ‘actual payment’ rule for claiming business expenses.

One significant proposal is the reinstatement of a provision allowing the tax department to issue nil withholding tax certificates for specific payments — a clause dropped in the February draft, which only permitted low TDS certificates. The panel also recommended permitting refund claims even when returns are filed late.