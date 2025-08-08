India's US crude imports surge in 2025; Russian supplies remain steady

India has increasingly turned to the United States to meet its crude oil needs since January 2025, with imports rising sharply, according to data from Kpler.

In January 2025, when US president Donald Trump took over, India imported 279,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from the US—a 322% jump from just 66,000 bpd in December 2024, Kpler data shows. The upward trend continued in February, with imports reaching 357,000 bpd, marking the highest level in over two years. In March, imports stood at approximately 300,000 bpd, reflecting a 247% year-on-year increase.

April saw further growth, with US crude imports rising to 326,000 bpd—a 270% increase compared to April 2024—before dipping slightly to 280,000 bpd in May due to refinery maintenance. The most significant rise came in June, when imports soared to 439,000 bpd, driven by concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.

In July 2025, India imported a total of 4.55 million barrels per day (mbd) of crude oil. Russia remained the top supplier, contributing 1.40 mbd, followed by Iraq at 0.91 mbd and Saudi Arabia at 0.70 mbd. The United Arab Emirates supplied 0.41 mbd, while Kuwait contributed 0.35 mbd. Imports from other countries totaled 0.78 mbd. Crude oil imports from the US increased by 23% compared to June 2025.

Although India’s overall crude imports declined slightly in July, Russian oil still accounted for over 36% of the total. The dip was mainly attributed to seasonal refinery maintenance during the monsoon season, rather than geopolitical tensions or Western pressure on Russian crude.