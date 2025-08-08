Moody’s warns US tariff hike could stall India’s manufacturing ambitions

Rating agency Moody’s Ratings warns that India’s ambition to become a global manufacturing hub faces serious setbacks after the US raised tariffs on Indian exports to 50 percent. According to the agency, this sharp increase—stemming from concerns over India’s persistent oil imports from Russia—significantly undermines the country’s competitiveness in high-value manufacturing sectors like electronics and may reverse recent gains in attracting global supply chains.

Building on the existing 25 percent reciprocal duty, the additional 25 percent penalty brings the total duty to 50 percent—a rate far higher than the 15-20 percent applied to other Asia-Pacific economies. Moody’s projects that this could slow India’s real GDP growth by around 0.3 percentage points from its current forecast of 6.3 percent for FY 2025-26, stated the Moody's latest report.

The agency also cautions that cutting Russian oil imports to avoid penalty tariffs could complicate the sourcing of alternative crude supplies, increasing the import bill and widening the current account deficit at a time when weaker tariff competitiveness may deter investment inflows.

Nevertheless, Moody’s expects some form of negotiated resolution to emerge, and believes the strong domestic demand and thriving services sector will offer a buffer against external headwinds. Additionally, policymakers may consider fiscal policy responses, though a continued focus on gradual fiscal consolidation is anticipated.