No engine failures reported since ethanol blending policy rollout: Petroleum minister

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said not a single case of engine failure or breakdown has been reported since E20 became the base fuel in India over the past 10 months.
Citing Brazil’s long-standing experience with higher ethanol blends, Puri noted that the country has been running on E27 for years without any operational issues. Speaking at a Fireside Chat Session on the sidelines of the Pioneer Biofuels 360 Summit, the minister also alleged that some vested interest groups are actively trying to spread misinformation and derail India's ethanol revolution.
“The E20 transition is already firmly underway, backed by strong policy support, industry readiness, and public acceptance—and there is no turning back,” said the minister.
His comments came in response to growing social media backlash over complaints about decreased fuel efficiency and mileage following the rollout of E20 in the country. Many users criticized the government, arguing that no other country mandates the use of E20 and that fuel prices have not been reduced despite the 20% ethanol blending.
Defending the ethanol policy, Puri highlighted multiple benefits of E20. “It reduces greenhouse gas emissions, improves air quality, enhances engine performance, and has already resulted in foreign exchange savings of over ₹1.4 lakh crore,” he said.
He also pointed to the operational success of 2G ethanol refineries in Panipat and Numaligarh, which convert agricultural residues like paddy straw (parali) and bamboo into ethanol—offering a sustainable solution that addresses clean fuel needs, pollution control, and increased income for farmers.
Puri further underlined the significant rise in maize-based ethanol production, which has grown from 0% in 2021–22 to 42% this year. “This is a transformational shift,” he said.
On the topic of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), the minister said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is working closely with oil marketing companies, airlines, and global technology partners to develop and scale up SAF production and adoption.
"India will follow a phased approach to SAF, just like ethanol," Puri said. A blending mandate has already been launched, with a target of 1% blending for international flights by 2027, increasing to 2% by 2028, and scaling further as supply stabilizes. He also cited Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.'s ongoing efforts in this domain.