No engine failures reported since ethanol blending policy rollout: Petroleum minister

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said not a single case of engine failure or breakdown has been reported since E20 became the base fuel in India over the past 10 months.

Citing Brazil’s long-standing experience with higher ethanol blends, Puri noted that the country has been running on E27 for years without any operational issues. Speaking at a Fireside Chat Session on the sidelines of the Pioneer Biofuels 360 Summit, the minister also alleged that some vested interest groups are actively trying to spread misinformation and derail India's ethanol revolution.

“The E20 transition is already firmly underway, backed by strong policy support, industry readiness, and public acceptance—and there is no turning back,” said the minister.

His comments came in response to growing social media backlash over complaints about decreased fuel efficiency and mileage following the rollout of E20 in the country. Many users criticized the government, arguing that no other country mandates the use of E20 and that fuel prices have not been reduced despite the 20% ethanol blending.

Defending the ethanol policy, Puri highlighted multiple benefits of E20. “It reduces greenhouse gas emissions, improves air quality, enhances engine performance, and has already resulted in foreign exchange savings of over ₹1.4 lakh crore,” he said.